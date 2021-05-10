$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to post $1.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.91 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp reported sales of $1.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $7.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $8.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on FITB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.41. The company had a trading volume of 226,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952,208. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $42.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. Insiders sold a total of 242,012 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,824 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,565,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,734,000 after purchasing an additional 907,764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,972,000 after buying an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,483,000 after purchasing an additional 240,823 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,028,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

