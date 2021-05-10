$10.27 Million in Sales Expected for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will announce sales of $10.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.43 million and the lowest is $10.10 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year sales of $48.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $49.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $76.76 million, with estimates ranging from $74.23 million to $81.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

LUNG stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 677,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,916. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.91.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $1,093,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,229,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,807,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $228,529.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 689,594 shares of company stock worth $30,107,701 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth $2,237,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth $50,557,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth $635,000.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

