1,010 Shares in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 267,807.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 808,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO James Crawford sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,077,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Carroll Berg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $395,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,731 shares in the company, valued at $740,998.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 780,000 shares of company stock worth $37,720,800 over the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MARA. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $31.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.66 and a beta of 4.33. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

