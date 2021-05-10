1,152 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Acquired by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,643,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.08.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $375.92. 1,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.55. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $375.93. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,195 shares of company stock worth $6,774,381 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

