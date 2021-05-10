12,060 Shares in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Bought by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SENS. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,585,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,744,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 1,504.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 961,569 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 13,169 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $1.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.52. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $11,692,807.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $10,502,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.45.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

