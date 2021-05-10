$137.11 Million in Sales Expected for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to announce $137.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.20 million to $139.84 million. FB Financial posted sales of $136.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $553.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $531.23 million to $563.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $540.34 million, with estimates ranging from $493.02 million to $573.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $41.93 on Monday. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

In other FB Financial news, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $476,235.00. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $128,756.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,904.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 142,770 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

