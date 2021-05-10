1,400 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Bought by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $161.24 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $161.69. The company has a market capitalization of $488.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

