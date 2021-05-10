$154.63 Million in Sales Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will post $154.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.90 million and the highest is $156.10 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $150.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year sales of $623.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $612.00 million to $630.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $645.17 million, with estimates ranging from $630.10 million to $671.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

CATY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATY. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 405,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,564. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.43. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

