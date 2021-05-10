16,233 Shares in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in MarineMax by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 74,407 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 178,073 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 684.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in MarineMax by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HZO opened at $65.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HZO shares. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,596,013. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

