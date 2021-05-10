$19.80 Million in Sales Expected for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will announce $19.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.60 million and the highest is $20.00 million. American Superconductor posted sales of $18.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year sales of $85.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $85.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $97.30 million, with estimates ranging from $91.80 million to $102.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Superconductor.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

AMSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

NASDAQ AMSC traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 299,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,737. The company has a market capitalization of $383.94 million, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.26. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in American Superconductor by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.