$2.35 EPS Expected for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will report earnings of $2.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.60. PotlatchDeltic reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5,775%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCH. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

PCH stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.32. 615,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.90. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $65.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

In related news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 26,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,563,400.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,024 shares of company stock worth $10,295,937 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

