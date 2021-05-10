$214.40 Million in Sales Expected for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report sales of $214.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $212.80 million and the highest is $216.00 million. Rayonier posted sales of $195.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year sales of $871.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $862.20 million to $880.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $922.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other Rayonier news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $171,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYN traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.36. 610,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,155. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 119.88 and a beta of 0.98. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $38.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.78%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

