$22.20 Million in Sales Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will post $22.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.66 million and the highest is $22.93 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $16.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $159.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.60 million to $170.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $130.60 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $143.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIGL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RIGL traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.17. 1,716,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,577,012. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $539.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

