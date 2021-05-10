2,367 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Acquired by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $118.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.81 and a 200-day moving average of $96.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.07 and a 1-year high of $118.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.86.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.