$249.50 Million in Sales Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will report $249.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $257.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $234.90 million. PGT Innovations posted sales of $220.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

NYSE PGTI traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $27.34. The stock had a trading volume of 264,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $28.11.

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at $856,742.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $375,459.84. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,603 shares of company stock worth $979,194. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,591,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,176,000 after purchasing an additional 398,653 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,237,000 after buying an additional 81,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,402,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after buying an additional 130,015 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,118,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,090,000 after buying an additional 360,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,596,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,467,000 after acquiring an additional 416,566 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.