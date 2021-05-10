$26.77 Million in Sales Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will announce $26.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.80 million. Southern First Bancshares posted sales of $28.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year sales of $107.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.41 million to $107.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $110.94 million, with estimates ranging from $109.87 million to $112.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on SFST shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

In other news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $656,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 1,250 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $58,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $350,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,350 shares of company stock worth $850,256 in the last 90 days. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 83.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5,893.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFST traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $53.08. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.07. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

