260,000 Shares in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $40.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $70.33.

In other MediaAlpha news, VP Serge Topjian sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,333,334.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,990.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $85,592,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock valued at $125,665,485.

MAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

