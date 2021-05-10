26,502 Shares in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

NUS stock opened at $58.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.35. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 49.03%.

In related news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $118,182.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,902.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $645,916.00. Insiders have sold 29,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,873 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

