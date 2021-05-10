$311.30 Million in Sales Expected for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to report $311.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $322.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $304.90 million. MoneyGram International posted sales of $279.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.57 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 85.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in MoneyGram International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in MoneyGram International by 608.9% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 281,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 241,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGI opened at $8.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $622.95 million, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.95. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

