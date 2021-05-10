$33.83 Million in Sales Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will announce sales of $33.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.40 million to $34.10 million. Old Second Bancorp posted sales of $33.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year sales of $136.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $139.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $135.63 million, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $139.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OSBC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $14.06 on Monday. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

In related news, Director Jill E. York purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $53,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $77,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $297,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 154,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,866,000 after purchasing an additional 79,006 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

