$35.25 Million in Sales Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to report sales of $35.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.20 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $24.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year sales of $151.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $165.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $203.90 million, with estimates ranging from $182.07 million to $221.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ladder Capital.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LADR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

In related news, CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,273.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,769 shares of company stock worth $963,927. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $12.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

See Also: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.