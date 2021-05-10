356,796 Shares in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 356,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,326,000. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of 55I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $63,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 456.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000.

Shares of SCHI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.98. The company had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,379. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average is $52.63.

