3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM stock opened at $203.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $203.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.