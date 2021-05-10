4,313 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

HIG opened at $66.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

