$437.56 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will announce sales of $437.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $405.61 million and the highest is $483.80 million. Cabot Oil & Gas posted sales of $332.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.70. 5,528,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,015,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

In related news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,270 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,338,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 279,438 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,002.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 571,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after buying an additional 519,921 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

