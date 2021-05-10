4,396 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 124,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 23.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 24.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Evergy by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Evergy by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after buying an additional 69,974 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $63.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.56. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

In other Evergy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at $436,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

