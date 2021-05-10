4,721 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,822,000 after purchasing an additional 342,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,862,000 after acquiring an additional 179,916 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,688 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,917,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,057 shares in the company, valued at $41,968,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 280,727 shares of company stock valued at $23,028,286. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $77.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 106.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.48 and its 200-day moving average is $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

