49 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $808.15.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $661.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 226.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $695.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $771.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The firm had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.25 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.65, for a total value of $23,164,829.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,789,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.00, for a total value of $1,439,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,197,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,678 shares of company stock valued at $146,453,666 over the last 90 days. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

