4,995 Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Purchased by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,995 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 69.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after purchasing an additional 157,600 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 675.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $49.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average is $38.32. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

