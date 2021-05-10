5,200 Shares in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,504,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,004,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after buying an additional 311,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BankUnited by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,841,000 after acquiring an additional 273,195 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,618,000 after acquiring an additional 219,789 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,468,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,058,000 after acquiring an additional 218,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $48.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.48. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,508.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,866 shares of company stock valued at $518,633. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

