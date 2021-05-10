$551.50 Million in Sales Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to post sales of $551.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $570.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $530.00 million. Saia reported sales of $418.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.71.

In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $754,391.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,866.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Saia by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after purchasing an additional 71,773 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $10,125,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Saia by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $8.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.90. 174,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,848. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Saia has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $247.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.89 and a 200 day moving average of $197.17.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

