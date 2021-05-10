55I LLC Raises Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

55I LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,003,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,079 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of 55I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $182,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $745,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 86.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 26,460 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 213,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,635,000 after purchasing an additional 31,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,399. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.45 and its 200-day moving average is $88.37.

