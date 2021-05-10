$61.86 Million in Sales Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will report $61.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $62.81 million. HealthStream reported sales of $60.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $251.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $249.20 million to $254.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $271.03 million, with estimates ranging from $267.50 million to $275.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSTM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of HealthStream stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.83. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,266. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $815.01 million, a PE ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $26.33.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at $302,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in HealthStream by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HealthStream by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthStream (HSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.