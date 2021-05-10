678,984 Shares in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 678,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,614,000. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of 55I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. 55I LLC owned about 6.38% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 22,280 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.21. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,516. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $54.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average is $51.30.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.