6,798 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,891,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $54.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.57. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $56.49.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

