$74.08 Million in Sales Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to report sales of $74.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.50 million. Meridian Bioscience posted sales of $84.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year sales of $326.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.10 million to $338.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $295.94 million, with estimates ranging from $264.60 million to $338.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%.

VIVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 26,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $789,095.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,635,667.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 66,181 shares of company stock worth $1,789,095 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 33,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,638. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

