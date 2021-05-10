$76.25 Million in Sales Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will post sales of $76.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.00 million and the highest is $78.49 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $63.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year sales of $294.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.60 million to $297.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $320.09 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $325.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LYTS shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 433,102 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,251,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 219,466 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 111,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LSI Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 93,781 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.28 million, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

