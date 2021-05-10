8PAY Market Cap Tops $1.88 Million (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $176,591.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded down 42.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00068303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $278.83 or 0.00494442 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 107.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.17 or 0.00245013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $686.31 or 0.01217011 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00030038 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.51 or 0.00743911 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.

8PAY Coin Trading

