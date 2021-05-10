Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,121 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.1% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $119.13. 18,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,165,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $211.67 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.97 and its 200 day moving average is $115.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

