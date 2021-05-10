Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,469 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,333 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 12,976 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 28,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,025.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $118.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $211.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.