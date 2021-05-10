AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.370-12.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $55.90 billion-$55.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.34 billion.AbbVie also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 3.050-3.090 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.94.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $116.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.34 and its 200 day moving average is $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $205.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AbbVie stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

