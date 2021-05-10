Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives $60.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.27.

Several research analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ ACHC traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $23.13 and a 52 week high of $64.72.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

