Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XLRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,816. Acceleron Pharma has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $146.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.55.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $1,407,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,344.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

