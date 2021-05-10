ACG Wealth Acquires 1,566 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of ACG Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $108.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,912. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $72.53 and a 1-year high of $107.81.

