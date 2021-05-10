ACG Wealth Grows Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 295.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.09. 3,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,361. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $95.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.67.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.