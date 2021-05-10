ACG Wealth Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

ACG Wealth lifted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. ACG Wealth owned about 0.07% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 32,248 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,631,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSKR stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.73. The stock had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,237. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.12.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.64 million. Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

