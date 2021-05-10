ACG Wealth Increases Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

ACG Wealth raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TAP traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.15. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $60.06.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

