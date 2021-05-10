ACG Wealth Sells 55 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

ACG Wealth reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

IDXX traded down $11.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $533.02. 2,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,616. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 94.82, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $513.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.53 and a 1-year high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,719.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,267 shares of company stock valued at $11,914,023 over the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

