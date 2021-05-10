ACG Wealth Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ACG Wealth reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.4% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.84.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $15.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $577.34. 106,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,105,233. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $303.79 and a 1-year high of $648.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.33 billion, a PE ratio of 96.97, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $573.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

