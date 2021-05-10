Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Insider Sells $127,384.32 in Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $127,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kamil Ali-Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $368,850.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $359,700.00.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $22.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. Equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

